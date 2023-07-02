Liugong Group Accelerates Global Expansion with High-Quality Development and Innovation

Guangxi Liugong Group Co., Ltd. Accelerates High-Quality Development and Expands Global Presence

Liuzhou, July 2nd – Guangxi Liugong Group Co., Ltd., a leading construction machinery company in China, is ramping up its efforts to expand its presence in the global market. With the increasing demand for high-quality construction machinery worldwide, Liugong Group is focusing on innovation and technological advancements to drive its growth.

At the loader intelligent manufacturing plant of Guangxi Liugong Group Co., Ltd., a loader comes off the assembly line every 12 minutes. This efficient production process showcases Liugong Group’s commitment to delivering high-quality machinery to its customers. The company’s range of products, including loaders, graders, road rollers, and excavators, are gaining popularity among foreign customers.

With a history of nearly 65 years, Liugong Group is a pioneer in China‘s construction machinery industry. To further promote its production and operation, as well as reform and innovation development, Liugong Group is undertaking theme education. Zheng Jin, secretary of the party committee and chairman of Guangxi Liugong Group Co., Ltd., emphasized the importance of using theme education to drive the high-quality development of the company.

Innovation plays a crucial role in the high-quality development of any enterprise. Liugong Group recognizes this and has made significant breakthroughs in the field of electric drive technology and engineering intelligent construction. Zeng Guangan, Party Secretary and Chairman of Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., stated that facing the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, new technology will play a decisive role in industry competition.

To stay ahead in this rapidly evolving industry, Liugong Group is accelerating key core technology research. The company has successfully explored new technologies and product development in electrified, intelligent, and unmanned construction machinery. Breakthroughs have been achieved in battery cell technology, battery management systems, and electric drive automatic shift transmission.

As the construction machinery industry moves towards electrification and greening, Liugong Group is expanding its portfolio of electric products. Efforts are being made to promote high-end equipment such as electric loaders and unmanned construction machinery to the global market on a large scale. The company has already achieved success in international markets, with its electric loaders being exported to countries like the UK.

Seizing the opportunity presented by the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP), Liugong Group has received orders for the export of 2,000 complete machines in RCEP member countries. These machines have been exported to countries such as Italy, the Netherlands, and Finland. This achievement demonstrates Liugong Group’s growing presence in the global market.

From its humble beginnings as a local state-owned enterprise, Liugong Group has transformed into a global player. The company now has 30 overseas subsidiaries and institutions, 4 overseas manufacturing plants, 5 global R&D bases, and over 300 distributors serving customers in more than 170 countries and regions worldwide.

In line with its commitment to high-quality development, Liugong Group is making significant strides this year. The company listed convertible bonds with a total fundraising scale of 3 billion yuan. Nearly 400 construction machinery vehicles set sail from Qinzhou Bonded Port to overseas markets. Additionally, Liugong Australia Company and Liugong Central Asia Company have opened for business, further advancing the company’s internationalization efforts. In the first five months of this year, Liugong Group’s operating income increased by more than 10% year-on-year, and its profit achieved double-digit growth. The company has also seen a record-high in overseas income.

As Liugong Group continues to innovate and expand its global presence, it is poised to maintain its leadership in the construction machinery industry while contributing to China‘s ongoing development and advancement in this sector.

