Lollobrigida: “No to ethnic substitution”. And another case breaks out

Meloni’s minister-brother-in-law: “Births must be encouraged”

“We must also think of the Italy of the day after tomorrow. For these reasons, births must be encouraged. A welfare system must be built to allow anyone to work and have a family. We cannot surrender to the issue of ethnic replacement”, said the Minister of Agriculture and of food sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigidaspeaking at the national congress of Cisal.

“Births are not incentivized by convincing people to spend more time at home, because relationships intensify, as someone has argued, that’s not the way. The way is to build a welfare system that allows you to work and have a family, support young couples to find employment. We cannot give up on the idea of ​​ethnic replacement: Italians have fewer children, so we replace them with someone else. That’s not the way“, continues Meloni’s minister-brother-in-law.

Lollobrigida’s words sparked controversy. “They are disgusting, unacceptable by those who fill your role – comments the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein – They take us back to the 30s of the last century are words that have the flavor of white supremacism. I hope that Giorgia Meloni and the government distance themselves from these statements – he concludes – made on the day when President Mattarella is visiting Auschwitz”.

