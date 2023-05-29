Long weekend of 2 June: the coastal destinations win

Listen to the audio version of the article

The most sought after seaside destinations seem to be in view of the long weekend of June 2 in search of the first tan of the season. To say the surveys of Trainline prepared on the basis of reservations for trains and buses. For the forthcoming long weekend of the Republic Day it will be the destination that will record the largest increase in travelers with an important +157% also thanks to the concomitant Rimini Wellness, the largest event in the world dedicated to fitness, wellness, business, sport, culture fitness and healthy eating and one of the most important events in the Riviera calendar. The significant increase in passengers does not only involve the Romagna Riviera, but sees other “scattered” destinations throughout the Belpaese as protagonists: Rimini in fact precedes Lecce (+153%), Vicenza (+112%) and Naples (+98%) on the eve of the celebrations in the square for the third championship. Among the regions, Liguria stands out with 3 locations (Genoa +95%, La Spezia 89% and Ventimiglia +56%) in the top ten as well as nearby Nice in tenth place, a stop reached by the Milan-Paris Frecciarossa. The French capital recorded a +32% of travellers. Bookings are also growing for Salerno (+52%) and Trieste (+48%). Italian holidaymakers try to take full advantage of every moment of the days off work: the most popular time for departure from the platform is between 7 and 7.59 in the morning and the preferred day to leave is Friday 2 June.