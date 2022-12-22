Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2022-12-22 12:53:35 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

As the price of silicon wafers showed a meltdown, Longji Green Energy fell sharply in early trading today. A reporter from China Business News contacted LONGi Green Energy’s investment relationship department as an investor. Regarding the price drop, the relevant person said that from the perspective of the industry, the essence of photovoltaics is a reduction in the price of electricity, so the drop in the price of silicon wafers is good for the entire industry. .

Longi Green Energy: It is only a matter of time before upstream price cuts stimulate downstream demand growth