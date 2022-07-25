Wangjing Street has become one of the most popular business districts in Beijing with its fashion, art and international features. On July 24, the first Beijing Post Office Coffee Store (Wangjing Xiaojie Store) was officially opened, adding a firework atmosphere to the street in the form of “Post Office + Coffee”.





Wangjing Xiaojie Store uses space to reshape and integrate the original postal network to create a post office time box that shows the history and memory of Beijing Post. Inspired by the materials and space elements of the old post office, it rekindles people’s feelings about the old Beijing post office and postal service in the past. warm memory.

This summer, Post Office Coffee will launch 3 new and upgraded special coffees following the trend, using various ingredients such as mung bean smoothie and kiwi fruit, which are the most popular in summer. During the research and development process, the “cool summer” runs through, using the unique characteristics of fruits. The flavor elements of the coffee, combined with the mellowness of Yunnan coffee boutique beans, present a cup of the best summer heat-relieving drink. In the evening when the lights are on, and the weekend under the setting sun in the afternoon, a cup of post office coffee is refreshing and refreshing.





In ancient times, Wangjing Post House gathered embassies from all over the world. Today, Wangjing Street presents a wide range of international perspectives. The exclusive stamp cup stickers for the Post Office Cafe Wangjing Street store write the word “Post Office” in multiple languages, in awe of the past. Looking forward to the future!

The post office coffee will give priority to using specialty coffee beans from Yunnan, and use the powerful outlets of China Post to bring high-quality Yunnan coffee to every Chinese, and be the sharer and recorder of Yunnan specialty coffee. In addition, Post Office Coffee adheres to the concept of environmental protection and sustainable development, and actively promotes environmentally friendly and reusable technologies as well as standardized and large-scale production and cultivation of coffee, helping Yunnan to improve the quality of coffee and bringing the best quality coffee from Yunnan to the global market.



