Original title: Guo Caijie’s “Riding the Wind and Waves” warmly takes care of teammates, shares life fragments and records the journey of breaking waves

The inspirational growth music competition variety show “Riding the Wind and Waves” made by Mango TV was reorganized and selected for the Wugong team last week. Guo Caijie will perform with teammates Tan Weiwei, Qi Xi, Zhao Meng, Xue Kaiqi and Zhang Qiang to perform the singing and dancing stage “Dragon Song” .

Guo Caijie rides the wind and waves

Guo Caijie’s Longyin rehearsal

Guo Caijie practicing dance

Guo Caijie acts as the acting captain and wears the coolest hairstyle to do the warmest thing

In last week’s program, Guo Caijie served as the acting captain, taking care of the sisters from every detail. When the team allocated the selected songs, Guo Caijie gave priority to the compatibility of teammates and songs, and gave the opportunity to sing to more suitable sisters. Zhao Meng was unable to train with everyone due to her foot injury, while Guo Caijie helped her choose the most suitable angle to watch the teacher’s teaching. Although Zhao Meng was behind her, Guo Caijie would also notice her non-standard movements and correct them. After returning to the dormitory, Guo Caijie would meet her. Help Zhao Meng prepare an ice pack and a low stool with feet in advance. Guo Caijie will remind her sisters to rest early to ensure their physical strength. Before training, she will also tell them to warm up and give them protective gear to avoid injury. Tan Weiwei said, “Guo Caijie has completely fulfilled the responsibility of being a captain, and everything she does is for others”; Qi Xi said, “Guo Caijie’s ideas are all about how to make everyone better and let her be the leader.” The vice-captain is really blessed”…

Guo Caijie Longyin team rehearsal

Group photo of Guo Caijie’s Longyin Team

Guo Caijie posted a funny group photo of the new team to share the growth record of Zinnia

After the show aired, Guo Caijie shared a group photo with her new teammates on social platforms, with the caption: “It’s done! Clicking on it is like picking up my mobile phone! This is the tip of the iceberg”, the sisters in the photo may do it together Funny expressions, or laughing together, you can feel the deep friendship the sisters have built. Recently, Guo Caijie posted a video on social platforms, recording the growth of the zinnia seeds she planted at the beginning of “Riding the Wind and Waves”, from germination on June 8 to flowering on July 3, many netizens commented “You and Huahua are together. Thriving!” “From seed raising to flowering, my sister takes good care of her every day, and accompanies the fruit and vegetable street to grow the zinnias that break through the waves.”

Guo Caijie and her sisters take a funny photo

Interesting photos of Guo Caijie and her sisters

Screenshot of Guo Caijie’s social platform

Guo Caijie shares a screenshot of zinnia

The fifth competition performance of “Riding the Wind and Waves” will be broadcast at 12 noon this Friday. What kind of surprises will Guo Caijie and teammates Tan Weiwei, Qi Xi, Zhao Meng, Xue Kaiqi and Zhang Qian bring to the stage of “Dragon Song”? Stay tuned!Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: