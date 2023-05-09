Lorenzo Guerini under investigation: omission of official documents. Crosetto also risks

Pd, Lorenzo Guerini under investigation. What the former defense minister risks

Lorenzo Guerini of the Pd And investigated in Rome, the charge is omission of official acts. The president of the Copasir and former Minister of Defence was entered in the register following a complaint by the Military union. It took a sentence of the Constitutional Court which sanctioned the right of the military to join a trade union and a subsequent law, signed by the then Minister of Defense Guerini and entered into force in April 2022 (Law 46). But also after the norm who was supposed to resolve the issue – reports Open – the problems continued and in recent days the Rome prosecutor’s office let the current president of Copasir know that he had been entered in the register of suspects for omission of official documents. In addition to the dem Gueriniin the crosshairs of the prosecution of Roma the current Defense Minister Guido is also finished Crosetti for similar reasons.

The prosecutors have made it known that they want to present one new complaint this time because the current owner of Defense has not taken into account theirs request to exclude from the trade union register organizations maintain relationships with organizations not military (for example they entrust some services to the confederal trade unions): “I would not like – says the president of the military union Luca Marco Comellini – that Minister Crosetto was too affected dai arrogant generals and opinionated people with whom he surrounds himself”. The Rome prosecutor’s office in forwarding the file to the court of ministers last March 31, also advanced request Of storage. It will now be the court of ministers a evaluate the affair.

