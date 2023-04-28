Lotto on Saturday: Drawing of the lottery numbers on April 29, 2023 for 5 million euros

Twice a week, always on Wednesdays and Saturdays, all tipsters have the chance to win millions. At least 5 million euros are available for the Saturday lottery on April 29, 2023. You can read all information about drawing the lottery numbers, the current winning numbers and jackpot amounts in the lottery on Saturday here at news.de.

The current lottery numbers for the lottery draw on Saturday, April 29th, 2023:

Lotto 6aus49: is still being determined

super number: is still being determined

Spiel 77: is still being determined

Super 6: is still being determined

(All information is subject to change. Source: lotto.de)

Here you can participate directly at lotto.de.

Saturday drawing of the lottery numbers, April 29th, 2023, online, in the live stream and on TV

The Lotto.de live stream for the Saturday draw always starts at exactly 7:25 p.m. and the numbers are set about 10 minutes later. A draw of lottery numbers there is no more live television. But they will be on TV winning numbers shown on ARD at 7:55 p.m. However, you can always find out the lottery numbers here at news.de, in teletext (ARD page 582, ZDF page 564) or at your lottery acceptance point. Lottery odds will be published the next business day.

Jackpot and odds of winning on Saturday 04/29/2023

To the Jackpot To win the lottery on Saturday, you have to pick seven correct numbers. To do this, mark six lottery numbers between 1 and 49 in up to 12 betting fields on your lottery ticket. You also need the super number. This is selected from the numbers 0 to 9 and is already printed on the ticket. This week the jackpot is 5 million euros. The probability of winning the Lotto 6aus49 is 1 in 140 million. The respective jackpot amount results from the actual stakes.

What else is interesting: Lottery Odds in Astrology

When is the acceptance deadline for Lotto 6aus49?

The acceptance deadline usually ends at 6 p.m. for the Wednesday drawing and at 7 p.m. for the Saturday drawing. The exact times are regulated differently in the federal states. The lottery ticket can be handed in at any lottery acceptance point. You can also type your lottery numbers at state-certified online providers until shortly before the draw.

Federal State Wednesdays Saturdays Eurojackpot Baden-Wuerttemberg 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Bayern 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Berlin 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Brandenburg 5:55 p.m 6:55 p.m 6:40 p.m Bremen 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Hamburg 5:59 p.m 6:59 p.m 6:44 p.m Hesse 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:30 p.m Lower Saxony 6:00 p.m 6:30 p.m 6:50 p.m North Rhine-Westphalia 5:59 p.m 6:59 p.m 7:00 p.m Rhineland-Palatinate 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Saarland 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Saxony 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:15 p.m Saxony-Anhalt 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Schleswig-Holstein 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Thuringia 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m

Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77 and Super 6: costs and fees

You can place a total of 12 bets on one ticket. Each tip costs 1.20 euros. Lottery costs have increased since September 23, 2020, but the possible winnings in the top two prize categories have also increased significantly. The jackpot in the top two prize categories can grow to up to 45 million euros. In addition to the cost per tip field, a service fee is also charged. This varies in the federal states, but is a maximum of 60 cents. With the cheapest online provider, it only costs 20 cents. To participate in the additional lotteries, you pay EUR 2.50 (Spiel 77) and EUR 1.25 (Super 6).

How will my lottery winnings be paid out?

Smaller amounts can be paid out directly at the lottery acceptance point. The amount that can be paid out varies from state to state.

Read here at news.de: Mandatory payout at Lotto: rules, prize categories and Co.

Cash payment per federal state:

Baden-Württemberg 1,000 euros

Bavaria 2,500 euros

Berlin 500 euros

Brandenburg 500 Euro

Bremen 1,000 euros

Hamburg 1,000 euros

Hesse 5,000 euros

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 500 euros

Lower Saxony 500 euros

North Rhine-Westphalia 500 euros

Rhineland-Palatinate 1,000 euros

Saarland 500 Euro

Saxony 1,000 euros

Saxony-Anhalt 1,000 euros

Schleswig-Holstein 1,000 euros

Thuringia 1,000 euros

Higher winnings are only transferred to the account. For this purpose, there are central prize request forms in the lottery acceptance points, which can also be handed in there directly. The form can also be sent directly to the responsible class lottery in the federal state. The address is on the back of the lottery ticket.

Worth knowing about the lottery: What happens to unclaimed lottery winnings?

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from Lotto.de. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

+++ Play the lottery – but with responsibility: Participation from the age of 18. gambling can be addictive. More info at www.spielen-mit-verantwortung.de or on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00. +++ Follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de