With a lot of luck, the lucky spiral will make you a millionaire this time. It’s again about 2.1 million euros or a stately immediate pension. Here you will find information on the lucky spiral draw on March 11, 2023, chances of winning and rules of the game.

Die luck spiral-Drawing from 03/11/2023 was carried out and now they are winning numbers firmly. Here you can read whether you have chosen the right numbers this time for €2.1 million or a substantial monthly pension of €10,000. The “Lotto pension” is limited and only lasts for 20 years. The winning numbers and everything you need to know about drawing the lucky spiral can be found here!

Lucky spiral winning numbers on 03/11/2023

Class winning numbers Prize class 7 4 0 6 4 6 0 9 Prize class 6 9 7 0 4 9 1 6 5 2 2 6 0 Prize class 5 4 7 1 0 5 Prize class 4 8 9 5 0 Prize class 3 1 3 8 Prize class 2 6 5 Prize class 1 8

(All information without guarantee, source: lotto.de.)

TV dates for the Glücksspirale drawing on Saturday, March 11th, 2023

Every Saturday the Glücksspirale numbers are drawn by the state lottery administration in Munich. Unfortunately, you have to do without a live draw, but ARD will present the current winning numbers on TV at 7:57 p.m. But you can also find out about them in video text (ARD text, page 587), in the lottery acceptance point or here on news.de.

Prize classes and probabilities of the lucky spiral

A lot has changed in the luck spiral. There is only one winning number in the top prize classes and the immediate pension is not paid out for life, but for a maximum of 20 years. As a result, profits have increased. There is now 10,000 euros in prize category 5, 100 euros each in prize categories 3 and 4 and 25 euros in prize category 2. The main prize of the lucky spiral also remains lucrative. 10,000 euros are paid out monthly, even if only for a limited time. The probability of winning the highest prize category is 1 in 10 million.

Participation in the Glücksspirale costs €5 per lottery ticket plus the respective processing fee of the state lottery company. In some federal states, you can only hold a share of a Glücksspirale ticket (at €2.50 or €1.00). But then only the corresponding share of the profit is paid out. Therefore, the number of wins may be shown with one decimal place.

The Rules of the Lucky Spiral

In the case of the Glücksspirale, one winning number is drawn for each prize category, and in prize category 6, as an exception, 2 winning numbers are drawn. How many digits each winning number has is derived from the winning class number. Prize class 1 begins with a 1-digit winning number, prize class 2 follows with a 2-digit number, etc. The luck spiral is therefore considered a number lottery. If you want to know if you’ve won, simply read your ticket number from left to right and compare the final digit with the winning numbers drawn. All digits in prize class 7 match? direct hit! You then have the choice between 2.1 million euros or an immediate pension of 10,000 euros per month, limited to 20 years. In almost all federal states, the lucky spiral is also offered on the lottery ticket. Even with a correct final digit in prize class 1, you get 10 euros back and thus twice the stake.

Closing date for the Saturday draw in the lucky spiral?

The acceptance deadline for the Glücksspirale varies in the federal states. In this table you will find the corresponding times for your state. If you want to take part in the lucky spiral, you can also play online. The advantage of playing online is that you can choose the ticket number for the Glücksspirale lottery yourself. The ticket number is printed on the lottery ticket in the lottery shops.

Federal State Saturday Baden-Wuerttemberg 7:00 p.m Bayern 7:00 p.m Berlin 7:00 p.m Brandenburg 6:55 p.m Bremen 7:00 p.m Hamburg 6:59 p.m Hesse 7:00 p.m Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 7:00 p.m Lower Saxony 7:00 p.m North Rhine-Westphalia 6:59 p.m Rhineland-Palatinate 7:00 p.m Saarland 7:00 p.m Saxony 7:00 p.m Saxony-Anhalt 7:00 p.m Schleswig-Holstein 7:00 p.m Thuringia 7:00 p.m

