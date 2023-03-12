As we mature, our style becomes more defined. We know our bodies better than ever and we’re pickier about trends. But do you know which skirts to wear in your 60s to look even more flattering? We show you the best outfits and fashion tricks for a fashionable and fabulous look.

What skirts to wear over 60? The best models and trendy outfits

Skirts are an essential part of any wardrobe. But as we age, finding the right fit and identifying what suits our shape can become more difficult. This article will help you choose the best skirts for your wardrobe while sharing the top tips for styling a woman over 60.

Style the fabulous A-line skirt

The pretty A-line skirt is perfect for women with a round body shape. Its cut starts at the waist and falls in a straight line. This skirt is mostly made from a heavy fabric that enhances its feminine retro shape.

Pair it with a fitted top or a tucked-in shirt for a chic and glamorous effect. This look works particularly well for evening wear and formal occasions.

What skirts to wear over 60? A little leather

Leather skirts are in fashion and many of the older celebs are wearing them on stage. We’re not talking about the tight miniskirts, but more like knee-length pencil-style leather skirts or slightly loose-hanging models. Pair the leather skirt with a pastel blouse and you will look absolutely stunning. You can be even bolder and add a cropped leather jacket to complete the ensemble.

Elegant pleated skirt outfit for older women

The pleated skirt is very feminine and with its mobility reminds us how much fun it is to be a girl. The model is a perfect addition to any classic wardrobe because it can be worn over and over again and it can be combined with different tops.

You can style it with an elegant blouse and heels or with a short-sleeved top and sandals on warmer days. Don’t forget the accessories for an even more glamorous look: a statement belt, a pearl necklace and a chic handbag.

The black pencil skirt is a must

Pencil skirts are incredibly elegant and you can look good in them even as a woman over 60. They are very comfortable and you can style them with different tops. Choose a model without a zipper or buttons and you will love it. While black pencil skirts come in a variety of materials, we recommend opting for models made of elastic fabrics. They also have a beautiful sheen that will make you stand out wherever you go.

Wear the pencil skirt with a nice loose top or over a long tank top and complete the look with a leather jacket. Complete your outfit with eye-catching earrings and bracelets.

Wear a colorful floral skirt

Floral skirts change not only the outfit, but also the mood. They can brighten up any day with their floral charm, especially in spring and summer.

The floral skirts combine classic and modern, making them perfect for women over sixty. They offer an opportunity to wear a skirt that reflects your taste without having to walk around in tight skirts.

Comfortable outfit with a wrap skirt

The wrap skirts are wonderful, especially when paired with a great top. Opt for wrap skirts in black, white or nude colors. The neutral colors work best for women over 60 as they set just the right tone and can be balanced with jewelry and accessories. These skirts are very versatile and can be paired with almost any footwear. Style your wrap skirt with flat shoes, heels or sandals depending on your choice. Make sure you choose a skirt with an elastic waistband so it fits snugly and comfortably around your waist.

What skirts to wear over 60? The maxi skirt

The maxi skirt is the perfect garment to elongate the silhouette, cover the legs and achieve a timeless look. Whatever your style, there’s a long skirt for you.

If you are shorter than 170 cm, you should forget about the midi skirt and choose an ankle-length garment instead. The mid-length shape tends to break the calf, making the legs appear shorter.

With an elongated silhouette, you can wear straight or trapezoidal skirts that have a beautiful appearance.

If you are rather plump, flowy pleated skirts are best for you. They flow easily around the legs and the silhouette looks harmonized. In any case, you should always wear a high-waisted skirt because it is much more flattering.

Style the trendy slip skirt

If you’re still unsure which style of skirt suits you best, you can’t go wrong with a satin skirt. These skirts are particularly trendy right now, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one at your favorite store.

Regardless of your height, slip skirts are a safe option because they have a comfortable shape, fit any figure and are very fashionable at the moment.

Another bonus is that they can be worn on a variety of occasions. Combine them with a knitted sweater and sneakers or boots during the day and with a nice top and heels in the evening.