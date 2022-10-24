Citing foreign technology media reports, the new 14/16-inch MacBook Pro models will be equipped with the M2 Max processor. The latest news says the M2 Max will come with 12 CPUs, an increase of 2 CPU cores over the M1 Max.

access: Apple Online Store (China) – Mac

The above information comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (Mark Gurman) in the latest issue of the Power One newsletter, he said that the M2 Max will be equipped with 12 CPU cores and support up to 38 GPU cores, which brings good performance in terms of performance. promote.

Unfortunately, there is currently no information on the specifications of the M2 Pro, and those consumers who do not have enough expectations to buy the flagship model may only choose the basic model. Gurman said that of the M2 Max’s 12 CPU cores, 8 will be focused on delivering performance, while the remaining 4 will be used for energy efficiency.

Gurman wrote in the release

Let’s start with the more popular machines, though: the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. I’ve been told that these laptops will come in M2 Pro and M2 Max configurations. The M2 Max will have 12 CPU cores — made up of 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores — and 38 graphics cores. It will also continue to come with up to 64 GB of memory. These options will be available for both screen sizes.

The maximum supported memory is expected to be limited to 64GB, but this time around, Apple may upgrade to the LPDDR5X standard, which increases bandwidth and improves energy efficiency. These improvements should translate into better battery life. Sadly, Gurman didn’t share the lithography technology for the M2 Pro or M2 Max. Both SoCs are rumored to be mass-produced on TSMC’s first-generation 3nm architecture, but it seems likely that Apple will stick with the Taiwanese giant’s 5nm process.