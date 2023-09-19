Macau Welcomes Surge in Tourist Arrivals, Breaking Records in August

Tourist Arrivals in Macau Soar 8.7 Times in August, Statistics and Census Bureau Reports

Statistics and Census Bureau of the Macau SAR Government released data on August tourist arrivals, revealing a staggering increase in the number of visitors to the region. According to the Voice of the Greater Bay Area, tourist arrivals in Macau reached a record 3.2216 million in August, a remarkable year-on-year increase of 8.7 times. Additionally, this number represents a 16.7% uptick compared to July’s arrivals.

From January to August this year, Macau welcomed a total of 17.6271 million tourists, marking a significant year-on-year increase of 3.6 times.

Analyzing the source of tourists, mainland China accounted for a substantial portion of the influx. In August alone, the number of mainland visitors reached 2.3225 million, demonstrating a remarkable year-on-year increase of 7 times. Among them, 1.3416 million were individual tourists, representing a staggering 9.8 times increase compared to the previous year. Furthermore, tourists from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area witnessed a fivefold increase year-on-year, with Guangzhou and Zhuhai contributing the highest proportion of visitors, both exceeding 20%.

In addition to mainland visitors, tourist arrivals from Hong Kong and Taiwan also witnessed significant growth. Hong Kong recorded a year-on-year increase of 18.7 times, with tourist arrivals totaling 711,600. Similarly, tourist arrivals from Taiwan grew by 12.3 times, reaching a total of 58,100.

The surge in tourist arrivals is seen as a positive sign for Macau’s tourism industry, which has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in visitors indicates a gradual recovery and a renewed interest in Macau as a travel destination.

However, it’s important to note that the data released should be taken as a reference and does not constitute investment advice. As always, any financial operations should be approached with caution and individual risk assessment.

To stay updated with stock market trends, policy information, and wealth opportunities, users are encouraged to download the official app of the “Securities Times” or follow their official WeChat account.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

