Levi’s and Crocs Unveil Collaboration for 150th Anniversary Celebration

Levi’s and Crocs Collaborate for Special Anniversary Collection

The long-awaited collaboration between Levi’s and Crocs has finally been unveiled as part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Levi’s classic 501 jeans. The partnership has resulted in the creation of three new footwear designs, including Classic Clogs and All-Terrain Clogs.

The Classic Clogs feature a unique blue print on the uppers, achieved through the use of traditional Japanese tie-dyeing technology. To commemorate 60 years, the shoes are accompanied by eight customized Jibbitz accessories. The design pays tribute to counterculture, with buttons and a footbed logo derived from Levi’s, placed at the connection between the heel strap and shoe body.

On the other hand, the All-Terrain Clogs offer two different styles: “Navy” and “Bone”. These shoes are characterized by a denim fabric covering on the upper, sewn with sashimi to create elegant and Zen-like lines. Similar to the Classic Clogs, they are also adorned with Jibbitz accessories and feature Levi’s Red Tab, which highlights the collaboration between the two iconic brands.

The Levi’s x Crocs collaborative series is set to be officially launched on September 19th at Levi’s stores. It will be made available to a wider audience, including Crocs and other designated retailers, on September 21st. Fashion enthusiasts and fans of both brands are encouraged to keep an eye out for this exciting collection.

Interested readers can find more information on the Levi’s and Crocs collaboration on their official websites and social media channels. Don’t miss out on this unique fusion of fashion and comfort!