Maja Göpel: “The goal of politicians: to be re-elected somehow”

According to Göpel, questions of sustainability are far from anchored in the strategic goals of politics: “There is no lack of good ideas, but rather of convictions as to how they can actually be implemented.”

The scientist sees the main blame for this in politics: According to Göpel, power games, such as those currently being observed in the traffic light government in particular, have enormous potential for destruction. “The goal of politicians is no longer the public good, but to be re-elected somehow,” said the economist in an interview.