Two memorandums of understanding of strategic importance of OCP Africa with the Togolese government

OCP Group’s subsidiary, OCP Africa, world leader in the plant nutrition and phosphate fertilizer market, signed, on May 31, 2023, two memorandums of understanding of strategic importance with the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The two agreements aim to strengthen cooperation with Togo in the agricultural and mining sectors in order to promote the production of phosphate fertilizers from carbonated phosphate and to improve the competitiveness of agricultural value chains.

The first memorandum of understanding (MoU) established with the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Rural Development, we are informed, “will make it possible to support more than 600,000 farmers by setting up an agricultural service center offering mechanization, irrigation, maintenance, supply of agricultural inputs, training and technical support”. Also, it will make it possible to “update the fertility map of the country in order to cover all the arable land, while developing fertilizer formulas adapted to the needs of the soils and local crops”.

The second, signed with the Ministry of Energy and Mines, will allow OCP to “contribute to the strengthening of local capacities by providing its expertise and technical support for the development and local valorization of phosphates from the HAHOTOE mine”. It attests to the common ambition of both parties to diversify Togo’s agricultural industry and stimulate its economic growth.

It should be emphasized that these agreements come on the sidelines of the High Level Round Table on Fertilizers and Soil Health organized jointly by ECOWAS and the Togolese presidency with the support of the World Bank. It was in the presence of Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Republic of Togo, Mostafa Terrab, Chairman & CEO of the OCP Group and Ousmane Diagana, Vice-President of the World Bank for West and Central Africa.

Contributing to the development of integrated agricultural ecosystems in Africa, such is the mission of OCP Africa, a subsidiary of the OCP Group. The structure works closely with farmers to help develop the agricultural potential of the African continent through solutions adapted to local conditions and the needs of soils and crops.

Atha Assan