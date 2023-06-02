Home » Validated the detention and ordered the prison for Impagnatiello – Campania
(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 02 – The investigating judge of Milan Angela Minerva has validated the arrest and ordered the precautionary custody in prison for Alessandro Impagnatiello, accused of killing Giulia Tramontano, his girlfriend in the seventh month of pregnancy, stabbed several times on Saturday last evening in their apartment in Senago, in the Milanese area.

The 30-year-old, I confess, also attempted twice to burn the body of his partner who he then hid in the scrub near the pits of a building not far from home. He is liable for aggravated voluntary homicide, concealment of a corpse and abortion without consent.

The investigating judge in validating the detention and ordering pre-trial detention in prison excluded the aggravating circumstance of premeditation. (HANDLE).

