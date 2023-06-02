In theory Losing weight with walking is very simple: According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), walking helps the body burn more calories: a 70 kg person could burn 280 calories per hour walking at a moderate pace (5/6 km/h) and 460 calories per hour walking at a vigorous pace of 7 km/h.

But theory is one thing and practice another, because these CDC estimates hold true provided you walk at a moderate pace for 30 minutes or more at least five days a week, for a total of 150 minutes of activity per week. And of course walking for longer periods and/or more vigorously can lead to better results. When walking for weight loss, a pace that increases your breathing and heart rate is in fact more effective in helping you reach your goals than a casual walk.

Losing weight with walking: why is it so difficult?

Ma not all or not always it is possible to carve out 30′ of time, 5 days a week, to devote yourself to a real fitness walk. Because there are other family and work commitments, because in winter there are few hours of light and going out early in the morning or in the evening after 18:00 is certainly not inviting, because not everyone has or can have a treadmill at home for walking within your own walls and also because, if you are very overweight, even walking 30′ at a moderate pace can be a very challenging goal.

All of this then leads to the frustration of not being able to lose weight through walking to the extent that one would like and to abandon one’s commitment after a short time.

Commitment and achievable goals

Obviously a little effort is needed, because nothing is achieved without a little effort, but even more It is important to set achievable goals. For example, although vigorous walking leads to better results, There’s nothing wrong with starting out at a pace that fits your current fitness level. It’s a bit like setting off with the car parked uphill: you need to be patient so as not to stall the engine and avoid over-revving it, and then pick up speed gradually.

There will be then time to slowly increase the length or intensity of the walk as your physical shape improves, but in the meantime start moving your “machine”. In fact, unattainable goals can be doomed to failure, especially with regard to weight loss.

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight is a long-term commitment that can also be achieved by putting together many small pieces of the puzzle. Or rather: many small goals that can be achieved if you don’t have the opportunity to dedicate at least 30′ for 5 days a week to your physical activity.

1. Make walking a routine

Walking is already part of your day, and turning it into a form of exercise that helps manage weight doesn’t have to be complicated. If time is limited, you can too divide up your walks in 10 minute intervals. All activities count towards your fitness goals; even something as small as walking up a flight of stairs instead of using the elevator has benefits. Use a walking app or fitness tracker to track your progress. This can help you reach your walking goals, whether it’s 10,000 steps or 60 minutes a day. In this regard, you can evaluate WeWard, the App that allows you to earn by walking.

Also, keep a pair of comfortable shoes in your car or purse to always be ready to walk. Carry a refillable water bottle with you to stay hydrated throughout the day. Here are more tips to make walking part of your day.

Park away

Instead of parking as close to the door as possible, park at the far end of the lot. This helps you walk more steps and saves you the frustration of finding the perfect parking spot right by your door.

Taking the stairs

Taking the stairs instead of the elevator can help you walk more steps. Also, choosing the stairs instead of the elevator is a great way to exercise more vigorously.

Walk during lunch

Use part of your lunch break to take a walk around the office or the outdoor community. To make it more enjoyable and to help keep you motivated, invite your colleagues and make your lunchtime stroll more fun and social.

Invite friends for a walk instead of coffee

Gathering with friends is important for your mental and social well-being. Instead of meeting for coffee or lunch, make arrangements to visit hiking trails in your area.

Walking while waiting

If you’re early for an appointment with a healthcare provider, take a walk around the block. Or, if you’re waiting for your kids to finish baseball practice, take a walk around the field. Whenever you wait, consider it an opportunity to take a walk.

Examples of walking training

Adding more walks to your daily routine is a great way to increase physical activity. But when walking to lose weight, you may need to take it a step further to reach your fitness goals. After receiving the ok from a doctor, try any or all of these walking workouts to make your walks interesting and effective.

1. High intensity interval walking workout

High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is a type of training that alternates periods of intense exercise followed by rapid recovery periods. HIIT is an effective way to get the health benefits of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise in a shorter period of time. A HIIT walking workout can be done anywhere. First, start with a 5-minute warm-up, walking at a pace that allows you to have a conversation without fatigue.

Then increase your speed, so you’re walking at a pace that makes conversation difficult. Continue at this faster pace for 2 minutes, then slow down again to a conversational pace for 2 minutes and repeat. Repeat this pattern five times, walking briskly for 2 minutes, followed by 2 minutes of recovery.

Once you finish your HIIT walking workout, walk at a moderate pace for 5 minutes to cool down. You can increase the duration of your HIIT walking workout as your endurance improves.

2. Hill walking workout

It’s no secret that walking uphill is difficult. But a hill walking workout is a great way to vary your exercise routine. It tests strength and endurance and works different muscle groups. Start with a 5 minute warm up walking on level ground. Then start the climb. Take short steps, maintain a steady pace, and lean lightly into the hill at ankle level, keeping your torso vertical above your hips.

If you lean too far forward or backward when walking uphill, you lose your body balance and risk injury. Walk at a pace that allows you to carry on a conversation without getting out of breath. What goes up must come down. When walking downhill, keep your torso straight and bend your knees.

3. Treadmill walking workout

Equip yourself with a treadmill. With a treadmill walking workout, you’ll never have to worry about the weather ruining your workout routine. Schedule a 30-minute workout. First, start with a 5-minute warm-up at a moderate intensity, approximately 5 km/h and with no incline.

Increase the incline to 3% and the pace to 6.5 km/h and walk briskly for 5 minutes, then lower the incline to zero and return to a moderate intensity and walk for 2 minutes.

Raise the incline of the treadmill to 3% again and increase the pace to 7 km/h, in order to walk a little faster. Stay at this pace and incline for 5 minutes, then return to zero incline and a moderate pace for 2 minutes. Increase the incline to 3% and return to brisk walking at 6.5 km/h for 5 minutes.

Reduce the incline to zero and the pace to a moderate intensity for the 5-minute rest. As your fitness improves, increase the incline or walking speed. Make sure you keep your arms moving throughout the workout for maximum benefits. Also, maintain good posture while walking on the treadmill — head up and eyes forward — to reduce the risk of injury.

