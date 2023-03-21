Outdoor aggregate concrete slabs are functional, economical and durable options. Concrete is no longer just a hard, gray surface. Design improvements have made concrete more visually appealing than ever. Exposed concrete patios and garden paths can retain their stunning appearance for many years with a little care, despite exposure to harsh weather and heavy foot traffic. In the following you will discover how you can clean your aggregate concrete slabs in spring so that they remain in excellent condition for as long as possible.

Cleaning heavily soiled aggregate concrete slabs – tips and home remedies

If you want to prepare your terrace and garden for spring, you should get old, weathered or heavily soiled floor tiles sparkling clean again.

First remove coarse dirt

The aim here is to remove dirt, debris or other things that have accumulated on the surface, either with a soft broom or a motorized leaf blower. Exposed concrete has a particular surface where rubbish and dirt can accumulate, which means you should ensure that this extra rubbish is removed.

Remove moss from aggregate concrete slabs

One of the quickest ways to remove moss and algae from concrete surfaces is to use a pressure washer. This device sprays water under high pressure onto the damaged areas, blowing away the moss and dirt and leaving the surfaces clean.

Dousing the area with boiling water, particularly areas infested with other unwanted growth, is an efficient and inexpensive method of removing moss from concrete surfaces. After pouring a liberal amount of hot water over the area, scrub the area with a sharp brush and then use a hose to wash away any moss residue that is left behind.

Clean aggregate concrete slabs without chemicals

When your aggregate concrete slabs are thoroughly moistened, you can next apply a cleaning agent. Do not use cleaning products that contain strong chemicals as this can destroy the coating or seal of the concrete. Instead, look for natural cleaning products. Then leave the cleaner on the surface for a certain amount of time before rinsing it off.

It is possible to get rid of grease stains with soda water. It’s really ridiculous, but it’s true. This is due to the three main components of soda – carbonic acid, phosphoric acid and citric acid.

These three acids combine to be effective in removing soil from concrete. This process works equally well with any cola that contains these ingredients. Pour out the cola or soda and allow the liquid to sit on the concrete for fifteen to thirty minutes. To remove the rest of the stains, you can use either a scrubber, towels, or a mop in addition to the cleaner and water.

If you are looking for a natural cleaning agent, you can consider cleaning concrete with vinegar or baking soda. Cleaning concrete with chlorine, bleach, or other detergents can be an effective method, but it can also be harmful to plants that come into contact with it. If you’re concerned about the plants that are nearby while you’re cleaning your patio or walkway, the vinegar (or baking soda/baking soda) cleaner is the solution for you!

Put some dish soap in a spray bottle and fill the rest of the container with equal parts water and vinegar (or water and baking soda). Spray the solution on your floor tiles and then wait about half an hour. The concrete should then be scrubbed and rinsed off.

If your deck (or walkways) survived the winter in relatively good condition, a soapy solution may be enough to complete the deck cleaning and restore it to its former glory. Make a soapy solution by mixing warm water with liquid soap or dish soap in a bucket. To remove the stains from the deck, use a stiff brush and pour the solution over the entire surface. When you’re done, you can give the surface a final wash with clean water using a garden hose or pressure washer on a low setting (see below for more information).

Clean aggregate concrete slabs with a high-pressure cleaner

Concrete slabs can be successfully cleaned with pressure washers and these machines are usually available for purchase or rental. If you are not sure which pressure level is optimal, you should first try the pressure washer on a small area to assess the effects of the different settings.

Clean exposed concrete slabs in the garden with household cleaning agent – hydrochloric acid

Hydrochloric acid is often used to remove stains from concrete surfaces such as driveways and garage floors caused by oil spills from vehicles. When used carefully, hydrochloric acid can remove mineral, oil, paint and rust stains from concrete and restore exposed aggregate concrete’s natural shine. Be careful as this acid is harmful and can kill grass and plants. Protect yourself from potentially hazardous contact and fumes by using a respirator. Always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations and instructions.