Home » Unlike Square Enix, Blizzard is full of confidence, “Diablo 4” has two DLCs in production-Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
Technology

Unlike Square Enix, Blizzard is full of confidence, “Diablo 4” has two DLCs in production-Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

by admin
Unlike Square Enix, Blizzard is full of confidence, “Diablo 4” has two DLCs in production-Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

In an interview with Kinda Funny Games, Fergusson said that the development team will continue to provide new content for the game as it transitions to a service-based game.

“This is actually something we talk about, that we should be developing game content at the same time. “Diablo 4″ is coming out, and we will finish the first season content and work on the second season content. Although the first DLC Development is already underway, but work on the second DLC has just begun.”

It seems that Blizzard has already made preparations for the next few seasons of “Diablo 4”, and those players who are still hesitating whether to join the game, come and buy it!

“Diablo 4” will be released on June 6, landing on PS4/PS5/XboxOne/XSX|S/PC. The preemptive experience of the Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition will start today (June 2nd), and the first season of the game will be launched in mid-to-late July.

Diablo 4 DLC

Source

See also  "Death of Judgment: Memories of Oblivion" "Kaitō Masaharu Incident Book" DLC will be released at the end of the month | 4Gamers

You may also like

AMD releases AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition version 23.5.2...

New set with free upgrade to 800 watts

Someone abroad has changed the RTX 3070 into...

Driving report on the motorcycle BMW R 18...

Motorola Edge 40 in the test: chic, handy...

HBO: “There’s currently no guarantee we’ll have a...

Cycling in the forest: What effects does it...

In “Marvel Spider-Man 2”, you can switch between...

France approves the law on influencers. Here’s what...

Schneider Electric energy efficiency and sustainability

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy