Unlike Square Enix, Blizzard is full of confidence, “Diablo 4” has two DLCs in production-Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

In an interview with Kinda Funny Games, Fergusson said that the development team will continue to provide new content for the game as it transitions to a service-based game.

“This is actually something we talk about, that we should be developing game content at the same time. “Diablo 4″ is coming out, and we will finish the first season content and work on the second season content. Although the first DLC Development is already underway, but work on the second DLC has just begun.”

It seems that Blizzard has already made preparations for the next few seasons of “Diablo 4”, and those players who are still hesitating whether to join the game, come and buy it!

“Diablo 4” will be released on June 6, landing on PS4/PS5/XboxOne/XSX|S/PC. The preemptive experience of the Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition will start today (June 2nd), and the first season of the game will be launched in mid-to-late July.

Source