Majestas, revenues at 80 million. Briatore-Costa aim for “100 quota” in 2023

Briatore: the Majestas group reaches 80 million euros in revenues and aims for 100 in 2023

Il Gruppo Majestasowner of the brands Billionaire, Twiga and Crazy Pizzaand licensee of the brands Cipriani and Covacloses 2022 with total revenues close to 80 million euros and aims to grow further in 2023.

The Majestas group is headed by entrepreneurs Flavio Briatore and Francesco Costa and archived 2022 with revenues of 78.8 million euros, of which 24.9 million generated by Billionaire and 23.5 million by Twiga. Both brands have “achieved a very positive performance, despite a start to the year still conditioned by the pandemic and the renovation of some premises”, the group says. The operating EBITDA pertaining to the segment amounted to approximately 25% of revenues, equal to “more than double that of 2021”. The remaining 30.4 million in revenues were generated by licensing.

