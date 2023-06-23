Home » Majestas, revenues at 80 million. Briatore-Costa aim for “100 quota” in 2023
Business

Majestas, revenues at 80 million. Briatore-Costa aim for “100 quota” in 2023

by admin
Majestas, revenues at 80 million. Briatore-Costa aim for “100 quota” in 2023

Briatore: the Majestas group reaches 80 million euros in revenues and aims for 100 in 2023

Il Gruppo Majestasowner of the brands Billionaire, Twiga and Crazy Pizzaand licensee of the brands Cipriani and Covacloses 2022 with total revenues close to 80 million euros and aims to grow further in 2023.

The Majestas group is headed by entrepreneurs Flavio Briatore and Francesco Costa and archived 2022 with revenues of 78.8 million euros, of which 24.9 million generated by Billionaire and 23.5 million by Twiga. Both brands have “achieved a very positive performance, despite a start to the year still conditioned by the pandemic and the renovation of some premises”, the group says. The operating EBITDA pertaining to the segment amounted to approximately 25% of revenues, equal to “more than double that of 2021”. The remaining 30.4 million in revenues were generated by licensing.

Read also

Luxury, other than crisis and inflation. There is a boom in requests for real estate: +9%

Piaggio launches a version of the Vespa in honor of the iconic Disney Mickey Mouse

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Republic Bank, 30 billion for the bailout. The agreement between the top 11 US banks

You may also like

Flood in Emilia Romagna, on the Mattarella rock...

The world and its economy is becoming more...

Most Asian stocks fell, U.S. stock futures fell,...

Siemens Energy: Price drop horrifies the stock market

China’s embrace distances Cuba from the US

Education: football, chess, then piano? Parents should avoid...

Eleonora Incardona, plunging necklines: Inter flies with Diletta...

Benchmark Redmi K60 Ultra! Realme GT Neo New...

Focus on poverty and the climate crisis –...

Germany: June manufacturing PMI down to 41 points

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy