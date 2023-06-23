Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the murderer from Mladenovac Info

Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the murderer from Mladenovac.

Source: MUP of Serbia

“On that day, UB’s mother allegedly gave a statement in the Smederevo prosecutor’s office, and only a few hours later he had a fight with his roommate. During the night, the detainee started snoring, which annoyed UB. Allegedly, he woke him up and started shouting at him and to fight. He started punching him in the face and head. He punched him several times. This lasted for about thirty seconds, until the prison guards came. They responded and removed UB from the cell, and the injured man was taken to doctor. He was found to have injuries in the form of redness and swelling on his face. UB was not injured,” states the source.

On May 4 this year, UB sowed death in the villages of Malo Orašje in Dubona. In a bloody feast, he killed eight people and wounded 14. At the hearing at the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Smederevo, he admitted that he shot people because he “felt that the locals were conspiring against him, that he was exposed to ridicule, mockery, and taunting.” .

(WORLD/telegraph)

