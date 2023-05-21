Man wears a woman’s costume. He breaks out the storm on Adidas. Photo

Great outrage on social networks, with the hashtag #BoycottAdidas becoming trendy

Adidas risks an online boycott campaign. In view of June, the sportswear multinational has decided to dedicate a collection to Pride and the LGBT community: the South African designer Rich Mnisi has signed a colorful and “inclusive”. So far no problem, of course. What sparked the debate on the net was the decision to make a male model wear a women’s swimsuit (it is not specified whether he identifies as a man, as a trans or otherwise). You can read it on www.ilgiornale.it taken from the Dagospia site.

As easily imaginable, not everyone appreciated the hyper-progressive gimmick with a woke aftertaste. The company has been accused of “delete women” and to focus on excessively inclusive marketing, as indeed happened to Bud Light, which has seen a significant decrease in sales following the partnership with the transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Great outrage on social networks, with the hashtag #BoycottAdidas entered the trend. Many faces from the world of sport intervened in the debate, starting with the US swimming star Riley Gaines: “Women’s swimwear is not accessorized with a bulge […] The company could have at least said the costume is “unisex,” but it didn’t because it’s about writing off women.

