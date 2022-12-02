CGIL: “Insufficient tax relief, intervention on fiscal drag is needed”

The CGIL is looking at new interventions to support wages affected not only by high bills but also by increasingly heavy inflation. And in addition to a strengthening of the tax relief provided by the maneuver but in a “totally insufficient” way it relaunches the need to restore the Fiscal Drag, which has disappeared from the economic news since 2001. In fact, the union calls for the return of the fiscal drag to rebalance and support those incomes ‘inflated’ by inflation that end up paying taxes not aligned with the condition of the worker.

“The tax relief envisaged by the budget law is insufficient:

it is in fact the extension of what has already been foreseen by the Draghi government. Instead, courageous action is needed. Let the decontribution therefore be increased and the rise in inflation which is crushing wages be responded to with fiscal drag interventions.