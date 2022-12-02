MILANO – Day of hearings in Parliament for the Budget Law. The trade unions opened the early morning appointment, with the CGIL who spoke of a “short-term” maneuver while according to the Uil “there is no direction of travel”. The more cautious Cisl who appreciates the measures to deal with the emergency but judges the text “weak on the expansive side” . Severe also the judgment of Confindustria which defines the cut in the approved tax wedge as “laughable”. The intervention of the Minister of the Economy is expected in the afternoon Giancarlo Giorgetti.
Bonomi: “On Pos and the ceiling on cash electoral interventions”
We have never requested interventions” on the cash limit and on payments with the Pos, “they are political choices that I believe do not contribute even a point of potential GDP, not even a few decimals. I have to make a joke: when it comes to tax exemption for waiters’ tips, I have to hope they are above 60 euros, otherwise they cannot be paid to the employer through the Pos. These are electoral interventions. Instead, I hope that the parliamentary path will aim to re-evaluate the interventions necessary to create GDP points for the country’s growth”. This was underlined by the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomiduring the hearing on the maneuver before the Joint Budget Commissions of the House and Senate.
Bonomi: “Disappointed, wedge cut is laughable”
For us, the “laughable” intervention on the tax wedge “is a disappointment”, underlines the president of Confindustria, Charles Bonomi, in a hearing on the maneuver before the joint Budget Commissions of the House and the Senate. “But also on other measures we do not see attention to the growth of the country”, and “we were struck by the fact that there is no attention to Southern Italy”; “We are in a position to hope that the war in Ukraine will continue in order to have the de-contribution in the South, and obviously it is not in anyone’s heart to hope that a war will continue”.
CGIL: “Insufficient tax relief, intervention on fiscal drag is needed”
The CGIL is looking at new interventions to support wages affected not only by high bills but also by increasingly heavy inflation. And in addition to a strengthening of the tax relief provided by the maneuver but in a “totally insufficient” way it relaunches the need to restore the Fiscal Drag, which has disappeared from the economic news since 2001. In fact, the union calls for the return of the fiscal drag to rebalance and support those incomes ‘inflated’ by inflation that end up paying taxes not aligned with the condition of the worker.
“The tax relief envisaged by the budget law is insufficient:
it is in fact the extension of what has already been foreseen by the Draghi government. Instead, courageous action is needed. Let the decontribution therefore be increased and the rise in inflation which is crushing wages be responded to with fiscal drag interventions.
Cisl: “Maneuver faces the emergency but is weak on the expansive side”
the judgment of the Cisl on the contents of the maneuver it is “articulated because it contains important measures to deal with the emergency but on the other hand it is still weak and insufficient in terms of expansion”. This was underlined by the confederal secretary, Ignazio Ganga, during the hearing before the joint Budget Commissions of the House and Senate.
“We evaluated some interventions favorably because they are in continuity with the choices of the legislator and respond to our requests”, observed Ganga. However, you highlighted, “we are against choices in tax matters that do not respond to the principle of fairness”.
For the CISL, “it is necessary to strengthen the emergency support measures by linking them to a vision of qualified development” and “integrate the resources by taking into consideration a new budget variance”. The union also believes that “an incisive action in the fight against tax evasion that does not appear is essential”
Uil: “No travel direction”
The maneuver “it contains a bit of everything and a bit of nothing in the sense that it presents a set of measures which, however, lack an underlying vision”, warns Uil, in a hearing before the joint Budget Commissions of the House and Senate with the secretary confederate Domenico Proietti. “We would need a budget law that indicates a direction, above all by focusing on the need to support income from employment and pensions”, he says, to face a 2023 which is “very complex from an economic point of view with a strong risk of recession: there is therefore a need to support incomes to give a breather to consumption”.
Among the various points touched upon, the Uil calls for “a significant intervention” to cut the tax wedge to “support payroll and pensions”: on this front, says Proietti, “I believe that more should and can be done”. he also proposes to reduce taxes on thirteenths and contractual increases and second-level bargaining.
The Uil is critical of the flat tax and tax amnesty, “yet another hoax”. And on the pension front, he indicates that quota 103 “meets the needs of early workers to a minimal extent”. The abolition of the basic income is “wrong”, the “minimum wage” is needed as an “help to counter low-paid work”.
“Due to the condition that the country is going through, due to the recessionary picture that risks opening up in 2023, due to the wage emergency and the material conditions of the people, it seems to us that this maneuver does not respond but has a short-term stretch, in some cases very short” as for the support measures on high energy prices which “expire in the first quarter”. There CGIL he underlined it in a hearing in front of the Joint Budget Commissions of the Chamber and the Senate with the deputy secretary general Gianna Fracassi.
“These are essentially extensions of measures already contained in the aid decrees” or “symbolic measures that do not serve the country”, such as on the taxman: “the opinion is negative on the fiscal measures”.
“Reforms in pieces or small pieces do not convince us”, no “amnesties”. It is a maneuver that also creates “conditions for an aggravation of the situation, such as health and education”, says among other things, in a broader reasoning, the CGIL. “There are no more resources for the South”, not “on culture”, and “on the instability it seems to us that there is even a retreat”.