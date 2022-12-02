LONDON – “They did it on purpose.” “This is a declaration of war against William e Kate“. “But didn’t they run away because they wanted privacy? Now, instead, do they let Netflix into the house?”. “Now Harry and Meghan are worse than the Kardashians”.

These are just some of the avalanche of criticisms that Harry e Meghan are receiving in the last hours in Great Britain. Where all the headlines today are for them, following the release of the trailer for their highly anticipated – and much contested – documentary on Netflix. Which will be called its own “Harry e Meghan”will be released next Thursday and has already caused discussion for some images and phrases mentioned in the launch of about a minute.





For example, there is the Duchess of Sussex who cries at one point; there is a photogram of her great rival, sister-in-law Kate Middleton, with a grim and severe expression, as noted by the Daily Mail. Images that brought to mind the sensational quarrel that there would have been between the two women years ago, when the Sussexes still lived in England, with cross-accusions from Kate and Meghan’s teams about who had offended and made the other cry before the wedding between the former American actress and Harry in Windsor.

But regarding the ongoing media war between the two couples, there is another suspect. The strange timing of the trailer release, which comes just as William and Kate have started their US tour, where they will meet President Joe Biden and the prince will hold his annual environmental award ceremony Earthshot Prize next December 8th. Coincidentally, just the day the documentary aired Harry e Megha are Netflix.

In short, to the malicious it seems the perfect opportunity to “dirty” the visit of the princes of Wales, among other things already tainted by the latest sensational case of alleged racism at Buckingham Palace, by William’s godmother and lady-in-waiting of Elisabetta Lady Hussey against a black British woman, Some Skin. William and Kate fear that the trip to the US could turn into another media disaster like their visit months ago to Jamaica and the Caribbean, where they were accused of neo-Colianism because security kept local kids and spectators “recluse” behind some iron fences .





And so, in the English newspapers, especially the tabloids and conservative ones, there is a flood of criticisms and accusations against Meghan and Harry. Who have never been nice on their pages, let alone now. “Harry, do you really hate your family that much?” is the piercing title of the Daily Express. “They’re war kisses,” is the opening instead of the Sun with a photo of the Sussexes kissing in the trailer: “It is an incendiary sabotage against William and Kate, it is a declaration of war against them”. “The crisis in the Royal Family is getting deeper and deeper”, is the reading of the Daily Mirror. “The Sussexes are the new Kardashians,” writes the Times, referring to the ultra-media union (later shattered) between the controversial rapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian. Up to the sarcasm of the “Daily Star”: “Couple who wanted privacy shares his secrets with 8 billion people”.



(reuters)

But Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, which promises to “reveal their lives behind the scenes” and explain why the two fled to America two years ago, isn’t the only bad news for the royal family. Because, as known, the second son of King Charles and the late Lady D is preparing to publish an explosive autobiography, Spare – The minor, which will be released worldwide (in Italy by Mondadori) on 10 January. Co-written by the ghostwriter of André Agassi JR Moehringer, promises devastating revelations about the Royal Family.