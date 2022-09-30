Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 30th Question: The manufacturing PMI returns to the expansion range, indicating that the economy continues to recover and develop

Xinhua News Agency reporter Wei Yukun

According to data released by the Service Industry Survey Center of the National Bureau of Statistics and China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing on September 30, in September, China‘s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) was 50.1%, an increase of 0.7 percentage points from the previous month and rose above the critical point. . This leading indicator shows that my country’s economy continues to recover and develop in general.

“In September, with the continued effectiveness of the economic stabilization package, coupled with the subsidence of the impact of high temperature weather, the manufacturing boom has recovered, and the PMI has returned to the expansion range.” Zhao Qinghe, a senior statistician at the Service Industry Survey Center of the National Bureau of Statistics, said.

Statistics show that manufacturing production has expanded. In September, the manufacturing industry entered the traditional peak season, and the production index rose to 51.5%, 1.7 percentage points higher than the previous month, and returned to above the critical point, and the production activities of manufacturing enterprises accelerated.

From the perspective of the industry, in September, the production indexes of food and beverage refined tea, medicine, non-metallic mineral products, ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing, general equipment manufacturing and other industries all rose to 54% or above, and the production capacity of enterprises was released rapidly. At the same time, in order to meet production needs, enterprises have increased the procurement of raw materials, the purchase volume index has risen to 50.2%, and the manufacturing market activity has increased.

The policy of stabilizing investment has been gradually advanced, the demand for basic raw materials has been steadily released, and the basic raw material industry has recovered rapidly. In September, the PMI of the basic raw materials industry was 50.6%, an increase of 4.4 percentage points from the previous month, and returned to the expansion range after running below 50% for three consecutive months.

The prosperity level of large, medium and small enterprises has rebounded. In September, the PMI of large enterprises was 51.1%, an increase of 0.6 percentage points from the previous month, and was in the expansion range for two consecutive months. The PMI of medium-sized enterprises was 49.7%, an increase of 0.8 percentage points from the previous month; the PMI of small enterprises was 48.3%, an increase of 0.7 percentage points from the previous month.

Wen Tao, an expert from the China Logistics Information Center, said that from the perspective of the operation trend of large and medium-sized enterprises, the effect of the policy of protecting market players and helping enterprises to bail out this year has continued to show.

Business expectations have improved. In September, the production and business activity expectation index was 53.4%, 1.1 percentage points higher than the previous month, and the confidence of manufacturing enterprises has rebounded. From the perspective of the industry, the production and operation activity expectation index of agricultural and sideline food processing, food and beverage refined tea, medicine, automobile, railway, ship, aerospace equipment manufacturing and other industries is in a relatively high boom range of more than 58%. The outlook is more optimistic.

“Although the prosperity level of the manufacturing industry has rebounded this month, from the perspective of market demand, the new order index is 49.8%, which continues to be in the contraction range, indicating that the manufacturing market demand is still sluggish.” Zhao Qinghe said.

The non-manufacturing business activity index continued to expand. In September, the non-manufacturing business activity index was 50.6 percent, a decrease of 2 percentage points from the previous month and still higher than the critical point. The overall expansion of the non-manufacturing industry has slowed down.

Affected by factors such as the epidemic, the service industry business activity index fell to 48.9% in September, and the service industry market activity has weakened. From the perspective of market expectations, the business activity expectation index was 56.1%, 1.5 percentage points lower than the previous month, but still in a relatively high economic range.

It is worth noting that the construction industry rose to a high level of prosperity. In September, the construction business activity index was 60.2%, 3.7 percentage points higher than the previous month, and rose to a high level of prosperity. “Among them, the business activity index of the civil engineering and construction industry was 61%, the highest in the past four months, indicating that the recently introduced policy measures such as revitalizing special bonds and policy-based financial instruments have further promoted the implementation of infrastructure construction projects and the expansion of production activities in the construction industry. Speed ​​up.” Zhao Qinghe said.

In September, the composite PMI output index was 50.9%, 0.8 percentage points lower than the previous month, indicating that the overall production and operation activities of Chinese enterprises continued to expand, but the pace of expansion slowed down, and the foundation for economic recovery still needs to be consolidated.

In recent days, various policies have continued to focus on stabilizing the economy, such as phased deferral of some administrative fees and deposits, special re-loans and financial discounts to support the renovation of equipment in some areas, and implementation of support for enterprise innovation. phased tax cuts.

“A package of policies for stabilizing the economy and follow-up policies are launched in a timely manner, and the implementation of macro policies will be reasonably increased to give full play to the combined effect and enhance the development potential.” Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said that in the next stage, with the continued development of the policy, it will be effective. , will further consolidate the foundation of economic recovery, promote economic recovery and sustainable development.