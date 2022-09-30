Home Technology October’s Gold Game raises the question of why the program is still alive – Gamereactor
Free-to-play has always been something we should celebrate, but it’s gotten harder over the past few years with “gold games” as Microsoft seems to put all its eggs in the Game Pass basket , so that the “Gold Coin Game” does not have a leg to stand on. I say this because products are usually very disappointing month after month, and October 2022 is an improvement in that as the service no longer features games from the Xbox 360 era, so there are only two game.

The two games, Windbound, will be available from October 1st to October 31st, and the Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition will be available from October 16th to November 15th.

While both games may be enjoyable, it’s hard to see this product worth mentioning in comparison to what Sony has done with PlayStation Plus Essential and Epic Games with its free-to-play weekly titles.

Maybe it’s better to shut down the service and fully commit to Game Pass. what do you think?

