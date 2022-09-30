Home Health what changes and where they will still be needed
Health

what changes and where they will still be needed

what changes and where they will still be needed

New rules coming from October 1st, with RSA and hospitals that remain mandatory

The date of October 1, 2022 is well circled in red on the calendar of deadlines Covid, with another milestone for coexistence with the virus two and a half years after the outbreak of the pandemic. From Saturday, in fact, it will be goodbye to masks on means of transport such as bus, train, metro and air, while it will remain mandatory in other contexts.

