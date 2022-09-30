Graduated in Communication Sciences, he took his first steps in the sports editorial offices of Palermo and then moved to Milan to work for all news magazines such as Yahoo and Virgilio Notizie. But sport is always present with collaborations with Sportmediaset and Corriere dello Sport.











The date of October 1, 2022 is well circled in red on the calendar of deadlines Covid, with another milestone for coexistence with the virus two and a half years after the outbreak of the pandemic. From Saturday, in fact, it will be goodbye to masks on means of transport such as bus, train, metro and air, while it will remain mandatory in other contexts.

Masks, the rules from October 1st

No different communications have arrived, no extension at the moment with new ordinances, so from 1 October it will be goodbye to masks. From Saturday, in fact, the obligation to wear masks on means of transport, with bus, train, metro and plane passengers who will no longer be forced to wear personal protective equipment.

It is understood, of course, that everything lies in the good sense of the people who, in case of gatherings, they should go back to wearing the mask. This is a recommendation from the Ministry, which has decided not to extend the obligation.

The situation is different in the hospitals, clinics and RSA. In fact, for healthcare environments, the FFP2 mask remains mandatory, even if a possible intervention in the future is not excluded.

The opinion of the experts

To comment on the stop to masks on public transport was the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor of Hygiene at the State University of Milan, interviewed by beraking latest news. According to the virologist, the contagion situation in Italy makes it possible to loosen the obligations: “And, as I can also see from personal experience on trains, there is now a lot of impatience, non-compliance with the obligation and difficulties in enforcing it”.

Massimo Andreonihead of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), instead invited the new government not to underestimate the epidemiological situation: “The epidemic is not over and let the coronavirus circulate it can also lead to new variants that are unpredictable (here we told you about the new bivalent vaccines). This is why I believe that the obligation to wear masks on means of transport, in hospitals and in the RSA must be confirmed “.

“If we abolish the use of masks” with a virus “so contagious today, we give it the green light, especially in hospitals where people go to be treated and would run the risk of getting infected, not to mention the risks of health workers” he says Walter RicciardiProfessor of Hygiene at the Catholic University.



