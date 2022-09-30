They stole Conegliano’s bicycles and took them out of the province to resell them, sometimes after having taken them apart. Not only those in public racks, but also in private garages. In recent days, the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Thiene’s mobile radio operating unit have found and recovered nine bicycles with a commercial value of over 30 thousand euros, ready, in all probability, to be transported abroad.

A patrol of the carabinieri on patrol, while it was in via dell’arte di Breganze, was approached by a resident. This signaled to the military that not far away, in the field adjacent to the craft area, while he was walking, he had just noticed in a state of neglect several bicycles such as mountain bikes, racing, and some even electric. On the spot there were in fact bicycles worth more than two thousand euros each. All branded vehicles, Bianchi, Trek, Pinarello, Scott, Olympia, Conway, Corratec and Giant, downloaded in that place a few hours ago as a “temporary deposit” and almost certainly ready to be picked up by some accomplice of the gang of thieves, loaded on a heavy vehicle and perhaps exported abroad.

The checks through the database used by the police, allowed the carabinieri to ascertain that at least one of these bikes had been stolen, a few days ago, inside a condominium garage in the Treviso area, after unknown persons had cut the overhead door. and forced the lock. Thanks to the immediate searches sent to the various commands of the weapon, it was possible to trace back to six owners, residing in the nearby provinces of Trento and Treviso. Subsequent investigations established that all the expensive bicycles had been stolen the night between 17 and 18 August, breaking into the underground garages of some condominiums in a small town near Rovereto, while others had been stolen a few nights earlier in the Conegliano area, always using the same technique to force the overhead doors. Yesterday morning in Thiene the operations to return the bikes to four amateurs took place. In the next few days, however, the Trek racing bike and the Olympia mountain bike will be returned to the legitimate owners in the Conegliano area.