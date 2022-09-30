Thinking about the present (tomorrow’s match against Inter Milan) with an eye to the future: Roma renewed the contract of 18-year-old Cristian Volpato until 2026. Attacker – attacking midfielder, Italian-Australian, managed by Francesco Totti’s company, had the contract expiring in 2024. Nineteen years to be completed in November, he shuttles between the Primavera and the first team and, against Ludogorets, he played the last quarter of an hour in place of Mancini. He is still immature, but when Mou puts him on the pitch, in one way or another, he always manages to make his presence felt, so much so that in four first team games he has already scored a goal. He plays with the Under 20 national team and arrived in the Giallorossi in 2020: two and a half years later he signed the first important renewal and, above all, he is ready to play his cards between Guidi’s and Mourinho’s teams.