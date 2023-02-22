Visco investigated in Brescia, a prosecutor is also in the file

Ignatius Visco is being investigated by Prosecutor of Brescia for the case Mount of the Pastures of Sienato. The governor of Bank of Italy – we read in La Verità – it ended up in the investigation against the former top management of the bank of Siena. The name of Visco is found together with those of bankers, officials e magistrates. The crime hypothesis refers to number 1 of Palazzo Koch in article 2621 of the Civil Code: false social communications. It concerns alleged omissions that would occur between 2012 and 2015. The investigation was born from a complaint on the Perfume-Purple management. And in the investigation file there would also be the name of a Public minister.

Article 2621 provides that “the administratorsthe general managers, the managers responsible for preparing the corporate accounting documents, the statutory auditors and liquidators, who, in order to obtain for themselves or for others a unfair profitin the financial statements knowingly expose facts relevant materials not trueare punished with imprisonment from one to five years. In the report of the complaint – continues La Verità – presented, we read that “for three years Bankitalia has received 27 exhibited in which the top management was informed that Perfume and Violat they were falsifying i balance sheets of Mps”. How? By accounting five billion derivatives as investments in government bonds.

