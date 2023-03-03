Listen to the audio version of the article

Maybe they didn’t want to change the world but certainly, by setting up their small company in a 400 square meter factory in Gravellona Toce (Verbania), the four founders of Gmm had ambitious plans, which 30 years later have not disappointed expectations. Today the Piedmontese company, specialized in the production of machinery for processing stone materials, is a group that consolidates three production realities, following the acquisitions, in 2022, of the Italian Bavelloni (machinery for processing flat glass) and of Techni Waterjet (waterjet cutting machines), of which it already owned 70%.

Precisely thanks to the synergies between the three companies, Gmm closed a record 2022, with 124 million euros in consolidated revenues (+18% compared to 2021), an Ebitda of 12.5 million (+45%) and an order book of 50 million euros, to which must be added the sharp reduction in financial debt (the net financial position is 3 million in debt) despite the many investments destined for extraordinary operations and the expansion of production capacity.

«We are now a multinational present in 90 countries, with nine branches worldwide and an export quota of 85%», explains Corrado Franzi, managing director of the group as well as one of the founding partners, who together currently hold 25% of Gmm, while the remaining 75% is held by the private equity fund Consilium.

Certainly the high market demand has contributed to achieving what the CEO Marco Rampichini defines as «exceptional results». But behind this record year there is also an industrial and commercial strategy that aims at integration and synergy between the different divisions of the group. «All three closed with numbers higher than expected – explains Rampichini -. They are realities that cater to different markets, but have similar technical and product specificities. Therefore we have started interesting interactions, applying the specific technologies of one sector to others as well. We are investing heavily in these synergies, especially in terms of products, and our research and development departments are collaborating to co-develop technological solutions for the products we will be launching in the coming months and years».

An osmosis of skills that also affects the commercial area, explains Corrado Franzi: «We have ridden the growth of the Real Estate sector, also trying to coordinate the geographical coverage of our companies, thus creating synergies between the Gmm distribution network and those of Bavelloni and TecniWaterjet. This has contributed to the organic growth which vice versa, without these interactions, would not have had the development gradient we have seen».