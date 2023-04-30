Maria Mazza out of “breasts”, what a neckline! The doctor from Avanti another does not contain herself. The photos

Maria Mazza, the doctor of Avanti another without brakes. Breathtaking photos and stunning neckline

Mary Mazza it is not contained. The “doctor” of Next anotherearly evening’s flagship programme Channel 5 and conducted by Paul Bonolis, makes your Instagram followers “pale” with a breathtaking photo to say the least. Eye-catching neckline and curves in “super” view.

The post, hit by a flood of likes and comments, is full of compliments for the show girl born in the United States and leading character in the signed program Mediaset. “Wonderful, I always follow you on Canale 5!” Commented a fan of the showgirl. “My absolute favorite. At Avanti another they are lucky to have you!”, writes another user and loyal fan of Maria Mazza.

