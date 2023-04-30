Bologna-Juventus, penalty for the rossoblùs granted by the Var room: the monitor on the pitch was out of order

ROMA – The first rigor assigned by the hall Was. Without the referee being able to review it and decide. A historic moment for the use of technology in A league, what happened during Bologna-Juventus. At 7′ of the first half, Orsolini punta Danilo and jumps it, the defender of Juventus enters the same and hits him – so it seems from the images – in real time.

Bologna-Juve, the penalty awarded by the Var room

Normally, it would be the classic episode for the referee to review on the monitor. The problem is that in the reconnaissance before the match, they realized that the pitchside monitor was not working. It could have gone smoothly and resulted in a negligible failure. Instead, fate got in the way. And after a handful of minutes it was already time for a key episode. Only that the referee Sozza, recalled from the Var room, could not review the images of the tackle to decide independently whether Danilo’s touch on Orsolini was foul or not. And so he had to trust: for the first time, Sozza was a mere performer on the pitch. The decision was taken by Var Mazzoleni, a former referee who is now a “professional” in the use of technology. And so, for the first time in history, the penalty was awarded 226 kilometers from the spot where Orsolini scored it.

Because the Var was able to choose by itself

In the opinion of the Var, all of this was possible for only one reason, the foul was clear and the review would have served only to show the referee what had convinced the Var to call him back. In short, for Mazzoleni it was an unquestionable event. Had it been a matter of interpretation, the penalty would not have been awarded. However, the uniqueness of the fact remains, that in six seasons of Var it had never occurred. The problem is that many, in the stadium, not being able to know about the failure of the monitor, did not understand. Wondering why the referee hadn’t gone to review the action. For this reason, a few minutes after the goal, the loudspeaker of the stadium broadcast a message in which the loudspeaker explained what had happened.

Penalty for Juve: no monitor needed

Instead, the monitor would not have been needed to grant the penalty to Juventus, on the half hour. Lucumì’s foul on Milik is assessed by referee Sozza as outside the box. But the contact was in the area – Milik’s shoe on the line could suggest the correct choice to the referee. Instead, the technological eye was needed. But since it was a “geographical” choice, i.e. the position of the foul, in any case the episode would not have been shown on the monitor, given that he had already decided on the foul.