November 11 to November 18, 2022CokeThe market price is temporarily stable. As of November 11, the price of quasi-first-grade metallurgical coke in Shanxi is 2,300 yuan/ton, and it is temporarily stable this week.

Supply side:coking coalThe market is running steadily and well this week. Downstream coke companies have slightly recovered their purchasing intentions in the near future. As the market picks up, the ordering situation in mining areas has improved to a certain extent. The market shipments are good, and the on-site inventory is at a normal level. The price of some coal types has risen slightly, and the mining area has a better mentality.

This week, the coke market stabilized temporarily after falling. Coke fell for three consecutive rounds before, with a cumulative drop of 300-330 yuan/ton. On the supply side, coking enterprises started work well this week. The rise of futures led to an improvement in the market sentiment. Some traders entered the market to purchase, and the inventory of coke enterprises generally declined. The first round of increase was 100-110 yuan/ton, but the downstream steel mills were affected by the profit and did not accept it for the time being. Steel mills still performed poorly in terms of profits this week, but as winter approached, steel mills had a certain winter storage plan, and their purchasing enthusiasm picked up slightly this week, but considering profits, they were more resistant to raising raw material prices.

On the whole, the mentality of the coke steel game is heavy at present, the mentality of coke enterprises is good, and the market sentiment has risen to a certain extent. It is expected that the price of coke will be temporarily stable in the short term, and the market outlook will focus on the sales of finished products and the price trend of raw material coking coal

