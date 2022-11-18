Original title: Li Nan commented on ZTE spokesperson Wu Jing’s use of Apple mobile phones: What do you think is reasonable?

If you endorse a certain product, you must use the product in public and not use competing products, which is a rule of convention. Therefore, a few days ago, ZTE mobile phone spokesperson and tough guy star Wu Jing used an Apple mobile phone at an awards ceremony, causing quite a stir on the Internet. On November 17, Li Nan, the former president of Meilan, expressed his views on the incident.

Wu Jing uses an Apple mobile phone

Li Nan said that endorsement is not selling one’s body. This is a contractual behavior. The brand is more betting on the rise of star influence and excess return. This return is reflected in the promotion and cooperation of the product when it is launched. And celebrities’ public statements about the product are generally limited to being good and liking when the product is completely qualified. “Wu Jing shouldn’t have promised to always use ZTE phones, right? (If he did, please slap me in the face), so this matter is reasonable.”

Screenshot of Li Nan's Weibo At the same time, Li Nan also thought of a response statement for ZTE mobile phones: You can make a similar statement saying that although we sell cheaper than Apple, this is not the reason why we are not as good as Apple. Only with your continued support can we continue to work hard to come up with Better products will eventually convince consumers, including Wu Jing." See also Re-commerce, Asia and cosmetics: this is where luxury investors are headed in 2022 Screenshot of ZTE Mobile Weibo In fact, after the incident, ZTE did not issue a statement similar to what Li Nan said. However, on November 17, Wu Jing posted an article on Weibo about the "China Young Horse Competition". The Weibo tail is ZTE Axon 40 Ultra. Then the ZTE mobile phone reposted the Weibo, and added a "cool, proud" emoji, which was a response to this incident, and it also drew a successful conclusion to this incident.

