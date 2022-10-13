Home Business Markets, Vanguard today launched two new ESG ETFs
Markets, Vanguard today launched two new ESG ETFs

Markets, Vanguard today launched two new ESG ETFs

Vanguard today two new ones are listed on the Italian Stock Exchange ETF ESG. These are Vanguard ESG Emerging Markets All Cap UCITS ETF and Vanguard ESG Developed Asia Pacific All Cap UCITS ETF, both of which are designed as components core in the construction of sustainable portfolios aligned with ESG criteria.

Il Vanguard ESG Emerging Markets All Cap UCITS ETF tracks the FTSE Emerging All Cap Choice Index and has a total cost (“OCF”) of 0.24%. The Vanguard ESG Developed Asia Pacific All Cap UCITS ETF tracks the FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Choice Index and has a total cost (“OCF”) of 0.17%.

I funds ESG of Vanguard based on exclusion criteria replicate benchmark commonly used derivatives from market capitalization indices, developed by provider independent, thus offering a weighted exposure to large, medium and small capitalization companies in the various reference markets. THE benchmark provider of Vanguard apply transparent selection criteria to avoid or limit exposure to certain sectors that are of concern to some investors, such as weapons, tobacco or fossil fuels.

Fong Yee Chan, Head of Vanguard ESG Strategy for the UK and Europe, said: “Exclusion-based indexed ESG solutions allow investors to incorporate their ESG preferences into their investments while retaining the most important benefits of index funds: diversification, transparency and reduced costs. Interest in index-linked ESG investments continues to grow, with net inflows doubling compared to last year within the European asset management industry.

