Marta Fascina reappears in public. Sold out the event for the Berlusconi trophy

Monza football, first public appearance of Marta Fascina for the Berlusconi trophy

After death of Silvio Berlusconi, Marta Fascina she closed herself in religious silence preferring to take refuge in the Arcore villa, faithful to the memory of the Knight, who remained close until the end of the disease. Her closest friends confirmed how much she was the ex premier’s partner lived by now “immersed in mourning”.

However, the end of the social retreat seems to have come for the Forza Italia deputy, who has decided – in honor of her deceased partner – to be present at the U-Power Stadium in Monza for the first edition of the Silvio Berlusconi trophywhich will see Monza and AC Milan play in memory of the former Prime Minister.

It is therefore the first public outing of Marta Fascina, who will sit in the Authority Tribune together with Pier Silvio, Cavaliere’s second son and president of Mediaset, who – according to Il Messaggero – will give a speech at the end of the match, before the award ceremony of the winning team.

Berlusconi, the Monza Calcio event booms in attendance in the first edition

