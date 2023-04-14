Listen to the audio version of the article

Maschio Gaspardo closes its 2022 with a new record and reaches 460 million euros in revenues. This is a 19% growth due to the inflationary pressures of the period but also to the synergies between a generalized increase in sales and the growing role of high-tech products in which the company has been investing in recent years.

A choice that seems to reflect on the results that Maschio Gaspardo achieved in 2022 also in terms of profitability: the ebitda rose by 22% to 65.2 million euro while the consolidated net profit reached 26.2 million euros, up 32% on the 19.8 million of the previous year.

«The company» explains the CEO of Maschio Gaspardo Luigi De Puppi, «is going through a period of important development on various levels: commercial but also technological, both in terms of process and product. In this sense, the positive result of 2022, which, although approximately 50% is due to inflation, for the remaining 50% can be attributed to the growth in sales volumes of our traditional products and to the success of our high value-added machinery . These are machines that rely on technological systems capable of responding to the most advanced needs of precision farming and which are increasingly sought after on the advanced markets, mainly in Eastern Europe and North America».

In 2022, the company invested around 2% of its turnover in Research and Development. A figure that is growing together with the development of new technological solutions applied to machinery for large extensive crops as well as to the smallest autonomous “rovers” intended for agriculture 4.0 of orchards and vineyards.

The new technologies of sensors and artificial intelligence, automation and autonomous driving will be strategic evolution factors for the agricultural sector in the medium term but 2023 is still full of unknowns.