Home Business Mauritania: Almost three-quarters of the population have access to safe drinking water
Business

Mauritania: Almost three-quarters of the population have access to safe drinking water

by admin

Mauritania’s Minister of Water and Sanitation, Sidi Mohamed O. Taleb Amar, said that the nationwide access to water rate has reached 72%, and the access to sanitation , 54%.

The figures were disclosed during a meeting in Nouakchott with a mission of the French Development Agency led by the director of the agency, Remy Rioux and the French ambassador to Mauritania, Alexandre Garcia.

The minister added that the government has made significant efforts over the past four years which have led to the implementation and acceleration of water and sanitation programs which have resulted in great improvements in terms of access to services. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the initiatives to be undertaken to protect the precious water resources of the continent: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/la-grande-sfida-dellacqua

See also  Understanding, Messina unveils the new plan: 22 billion to shareholders in five years

You may also like

Mediaset goes up on the stock market after...

“The political pressure on the cartel office will...

Guido Maria Kretschmer and Tarek Müller found a...

Berlusconi at San Raffaele: hospitalized in intensive care...

How well prepared are German companies for the...

Pockets of Italians increasingly empty: purchasing power drops...

Ϊͨ ٴμϢ–

Guido Maria Kretschmer: This is how the designer...

Finland in NATO and Russia loses the seas

Minister of Health initiates care reform and billions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy