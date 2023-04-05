Mauritania’s Minister of Water and Sanitation, Sidi Mohamed O. Taleb Amar, said that the nationwide access to water rate has reached 72%, and the access to sanitation , 54%.

The figures were disclosed during a meeting in Nouakchott with a mission of the French Development Agency led by the director of the agency, Remy Rioux and the French ambassador to Mauritania, Alexandre Garcia.

The minister added that the government has made significant efforts over the past four years which have led to the implementation and acceleration of water and sanitation programs which have resulted in great improvements in terms of access to services. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

