Mazda MX-5 MY2023: new customizations awaiting the fifth generation

Mazda MX-5 MY2023: new customizations awaiting the fifth generation

Waiting for the fifth generation of MX-5 which should arrive around 2025, Mazda presents the 2023 model year which introduces new body and soft top customizations, as well as two special editions and a new sports version.

The timeless charm of the Miata

The appeal of the MX-5 continues to grow after more than thirty years of life (the first generation dates back to 1989) and 1.1 million units sold. Indeed, the iconic roadster, winner of the World Car Design of the Year, has evolved over the years, but has always remained true to the Jinba Ittai philosophy that places the driver and the car in perfect harmony.

New colors and renewed range

The best-selling spider in the world updates the range with the 2023 model year which introduces a new body color in Zircon Sand (replaces Polymetal Grey) and the manual soft top is now available in brown instead of the previous red.

The structure of the range is divided into three levels: the basic Prime-Line trim level, the intermediate Exclusive-Line trim level and the top Homura trim level. The Exclusive-Line and Homura trim levels can be enriched with the optional Driver Assistance package, which reinforces the already complete set of i-Activsense driving assistance technologies on the Japanese spider.

Homura: the set-up for the more sporty

The Homura trim is characterized by numerous sporty details including Recaro seats and black rear-view mirror caps. The Homura versions are equipped with the 184 hp 2-litre Skyactiv-G engine and come with Bilstein shock absorbers, a strut brace, Brembo braking system and forged alloy wheels. Also in the range is the less powerful version with 132 bhp 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G engine and Rays alloy wheels.

