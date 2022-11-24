It will be final for the bronze. Women’s curling Italy loses to Switzerland in the European semi-final and will therefore not be able to play the challenge with the gold up for grabs. 9-5 in favor of the Swiss, who claimed more experience in the face of too many mistakes made by the blues. In any case, the balance resisted until the eighth end, demonstrating that the selection formed by the Cortinas Stefania Constantini, Marta Lo Deserto, Giulia Zardini Lacedelli and by Angela Romei and Camilla Gilberti (alternate) is on the right track to compete with the best continental and intercontinental formations.

Tomorrow (Friday 24) at 14.00 the Azzurri will face the loser of Denmark – Scotland, currently underway. The Fisg – Italian Ice Sports Federation – let it be known that the match will be live on Eurosport1 and on the D+ platform.