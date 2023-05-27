Home » Mediobanca ready to sell its 13% of Generali: sensational breakthrough by Nagel
Mediobanca ready to sell its 13% of Generali: sensational breakthrough by Nagel

by admin
Mediobanca ready to sell its 13% of Generali: sensational breakthrough by Nagel

Mediobanca, Nagel’s breakthrough: here’s what can happen

The definitive Mediobanca’s exit from the finance parlor could come much sooner than anyone could have imagined. The managing director Alberto Nagel, in presenting a new industrial plan that promises a shower of profits for the shareholders of Piazzetta Cuccia, said in no uncertain terms that it would be ready to sell Mediobanca’s 13% stake in Generali. An authentic bombshell, if one considers that the institute founded by Enrico Cuccia has not only always had a notable weight in Trieste, but he also concluded a real battle with Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone just over a year ago for the governance of Leo. A battle won – given that Philippe Donnet was confirmed – but which had left some aftermath.

In reality, as Affaritaliani.it was able to anticipate, between the Roman builder and Mediobanca for some time the barometer had started to turn towards the clear sky. Caltagirone’s abstention in the assembly on the budget and the appointment of Carlo Schiavone (close to the engineer) for the presidency of the board of statutory auditors in Trieste had sanctioned a thaw that could now be even faster. Meanwhile, Caltagirone has risen to 9.9% of the shares of Piazzetta Cuccia, the second shareholder after Francesco Milleri’s Delfin which is stable at 19.8%.

