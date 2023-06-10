Mef, BTP Valore: collected over 18 billion euros. Completed the first issue

The placement of the first issue of the BTP Value started on June 5th.

This is the highest result ever in terms of value subscribed, but also for the number of contracts registered, 654,675, in a single placement of government bonds for small savers (retail), to which the BTP Valore is exclusively aimed.

The bond, which has accrual date on 13 June 2023 and maturity on 13 June 2027, has definitive annual rates of 3.25% for the 1st and 2nd year and 4.00% for the 3rd and 4th year. The minimum rates announced on 1 June are therefore confirmed.