raid on Odessa in the night, three dead. The Ukrainian response in Crimea

raid on Odessa in the night, three dead. The Ukrainian response in Crimea

The war in Ukraine arrived at 472nd day. During the night, a Russian drone attack was launched in the oblast area Odessa e Mykolaiv, in the south of Ukraine. According to reports from the Southern Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, attack drones of the Shahed-136/131 type were used and flak was activated. In the offensive on Odessa two civilians were killed, a 44-year-old man and his 40-year-old wife who lived in an apartment building that was hit by a drone. Meanwhile, an alarm for an imminent air attack went off shortly after 2.30 a.m Kiev. All citizens were invited to go to the nearest shelters.

