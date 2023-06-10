raid on Odessa in the night, three dead. The Ukrainian response in Crimea

The war in Ukraine arrived at 472nd day. During the night, a Russian drone attack was launched in the oblast area Odessa e Mykolaiv, in the south of Ukraine. According to reports from the Southern Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, attack drones of the Shahed-136/131 type were used and flak was activated. In the offensive on Odessa two civilians were killed, a 44-year-old man and his 40-year-old wife who lived in an apartment building that was hit by a drone. Meanwhile, an alarm for an imminent air attack went off shortly after 2.30 a.m Kiev. All citizens were invited to go to the nearest shelters.