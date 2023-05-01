Megatrend New Work: How hybrid work culture shapes the future of work

New book offers concrete recommendations for action for companies and shows opportunities and challenges in the age of hybrid work culture.

Megatrend New Work, the new book by Andreas and Ulrike Dolle

“Megatrend New Work – Opportunities of hybrid work culture”

The world of work has changed significantly in recent years due to ongoing digitization and automation. However, the corona pandemic has accelerated this transformation enormously and forced companies to develop and implement new working models. A hybrid work culture that merges digital and analogue work and gives employees more flexibility and self-determination has proven to be particularly promising.

A book for the future of work

The book “Megatrend New Work – Chances of hybrid work culture” by Andreas and Ulrike Dolle takes the reader on a journey through the transformation of the working world and shows how hybrid work cultures will shape the future of work. The authors refer to numerous study results, practical reports, impulses and suggestions in order to enable the readers to make future-oriented decisions for their company more easily.

Practical experiences and recommendations for action

However, the book goes far beyond the purely theoretical consideration of New Work. The authors are experienced “New Workers” themselves and, at the start of the 2020 corona pandemic, together with their globally distributed team, they published the successful guide “From zero to home office” in just eighteen days. This experience shows how important it is to be well attuned as a team, to master common tools and to develop rules and procedures together.

The meaning of new work

“Megatrend New Work – Opportunities of Hybrid Work Culture” shows that New Work is more than a three-day rule for working from home or a four-day week. It’s about experiencing work in a new way, with more attractiveness and self-determination. People expect a culture based on trust and personal responsibility, supportive leadership and autonomy. A culture that enables freedom and is sustainable.

Concrete recommendations for action for companies

The book offers companies concrete recommendations for action and shows how they can successfully lead into the age of New Work and hybrid work culture. It provides valuable impulses for a successful design of the new normal and ensures that companies remain flexible and adaptable in the future. In the online bonus area of ​​the book, readers will find additional information and working aids that will help them to actively shape the transformation of the world of work.

Conclusion

All in all, “Megatrend New Work – Chances of Hybrid Work Culture” is an important book for everyone who deals with the future of work. It shows how companies can benefit from a hybrid work culture and how they can support their employees in realizing their full potential. Readers are provided with relevant insights, study results and practical reports and can more easily derive forward-looking decisions for their company. “Megatrend New Work – Opportunities of hybrid work culture” is a book that helps companies to actively shape their future and prepare for the challenges ahead.

ADM is an education and consulting company based in Paderborn. ADM accompanies organizations in change. ADM trains New Work Consultants. ADM was founded in 1988. Customers include well-known large, medium-sized and small companies.

Contact

ADM Academy of Management GmbH

Andrew Dolle

Kilianstr. 65

33098 Paderborn

0525128897188



