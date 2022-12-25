Sina Digital News reported on the afternoon of December 23 that Meizu Technology held the “Meizu Conference 2022” in Zhuhai this afternoon. At the meeting, it also brought the Meizu M3 Pro Hi-Fi player and announced the new Meizu 20 series.

At the Meizu Conference 2022, Huang Zhipan, CEO of Meizu Technology, declared that Meizu has always loved products and used products to create a beautiful company. Today, after 19 years of development, Meizu has left behind the most precious wealth, which is Meiyou.

Meizu M3 Pro

At the meeting, Meizu officially released the Meizu M3 Pro full-scene Hi-Fi player. The design pays homage to the design concept of Meizu’s classic music player M3, with flagship mobile phone-level glass and metal materials, and a complete glass cover on the front. Presented with a one-piece metal body. There are no breakpoints and exposed screws on the whole body, which reproduces the classic design of Music Card.

Not only does the exterior design inherit the classics, but also in the interactive experience, Meizu has also carried out a series of optimized configurations for the M3 Pro. For example, mBack, touch to return, has also been applied to the player.

As a Hi-Fi player, Meizu’s senior acoustics development team and senior decoding chip engineers in the industry have customized and developed a more Pro decoding chip for it——H1 Hi-Fi decoding chip. Meizu H1 uses high-performance True 1 -Bit decoding scheme, compared with the traditional PCM scheme, the sound is more natural and the restoration degree is higher.

At the same time, Meizu is also equipped with an independent over-sampling chip in the whole solution, which can up-convert the music signal and add details through the algorithm, which can up-convert the music to a sampling rate of 11.2Mhz. In order to better release the technical potential of True 1-Bit, on the Meizu M3 Pro full-scene Hi-Fi player, the details of the entire PCB circuit including the analog circuit of the Meizu H1 Hi-Fi decoding chip are provided by Meizu The acoustic team’s in-depth custom-developed solution has achieved a full-link True 1-Bit audio architecture.

In terms of performance, it supports local 128G storage playback, and can also be connected to mobile phones, computers and even cars for full-scene HiFi output. In addition, in order to solve the difference in the experience of different terminals, Meizu engineers launched a full-scenario computing audio solution: the research and development of Flyme Sound, which integrates the tuning and acoustic design capabilities of Meizu Acoustics for many years, and utilizes the computing power of multiple terminals Advantages, calculate the sound, and make breakthroughs in tuning, sound field and compensation.

As the first batch of devices equipped with Flyme Sound Classic, M3 Pro is currently in the process of in-depth tuning, and it is expected to meet you in the spring of 2023.

Meizu 20 will be released next spring

At the 2022 “Love Ruxia·Meizu New Product Summer Adventure”, Meizu announced the 19-manager plan. In more than half a year, the 19 principals planned to receive 240 design submissions. At the meeting, Meizu prepared a pilot content about the next generation of Meizu mobile phones for Meizu fans. This is a mobile phone product that integrates the love of 19 main people and the vision of multi-terminal, full-scenario, and immersive fusion experience into the next era. It is also the flagship mobile phone of the Meizu 20 series that has attracted much attention!

At the same time, the Meizu 20 series flagship mobile phone, the pioneer product of multi-terminal full-scenario immersive fusion experience, has entered the pre-mass-production testing stage, and the new phone will be available to you in the spring of 2023.

Interact with Charm Friends

In Meizu’s values, Meizu’s boundless and colorful life experience, shining humanity, and loving experience should be shared with more people. In order to retain more memories and leave a beautiful record of growth for Meizu, Meizu officially launched the annual Meiyou activity – “Love without boundaries, I have a friend”.

Meizu will join hands with “Sanlian Life Weekly” to jointly discover the love representatives and pioneers of the times among Meizu. This program has been launched in the Meizu community and other official social platforms of Meizu.

annual awards ceremony

In this “Meiyou Conference 2022”, Meizu also held an award ceremony for representatives who have made outstanding contributions to Meiyou culture in the past 19 years. Meizu will systematically increase investment in the construction of Meizu culture in the future. The Meiyou Museum project is one of them. The first Meizu Museum will be completed in the Meizu Building. Meizu hopes that through the establishment of the Meiyou Hall of Fame in the museum, more outstanding Meiyou can be included in it.

In addition, Meizu also announced a big piece of information: within a three-year period, Meizu’s full-scene stores will aim to build 1,000 stores in the future, so that more users can experience Meizu’s products and services offline; We will continue to optimize the service experience relying on stores and online tools, making efficient, transparent, and guaranteed synonymous with Meizu services. Starting from 2023, Meizu’s full-scene stores will set up exclusive areas for Meiyou, so that Meiyou can find exclusive interactive positions offline.

