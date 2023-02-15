Guerra, the political moves of the premier and the leader of Fi

Every now and then the magnetic field from the Terra it reverses and the south exchanges with the north: a complex phenomenon that causes side effects. And that’s what’s happening in the center right. Berlusconi he had in fact declared: «I speak to Zelensky? If I had been the Prime Minister, I would never have gone there, because we are witnessing the devastation of his country and the massacre of his soldiers and civilians »and then again:«That was enough That to have ceased Of attack the two autonomous republics of Donbass and this would not have happened, so I judge, very, very negatively the behavior of this gentleman” The statement from Palazzo Chigi was immediate: «The support for Ukraine by the Italian government is firm and convinced, as clearly foreseen in the program and as confirmed in all parliamentary votes of the majority that supports the executive”. What happened is precisely the result of the “migration of the poles” taking place in the CDX.

Giorgia Meloni it’s moving to the left While Berlusconi it’s moving To the right. The reason is easily explained. Let’s start from a premise. There right Italian has always been sovereignist e son-Putin. Silvio Berlusconi is still a close friend of him while Matteo Salvini walked around Red Square with T-shirts depicting him and the voters are too in the vast majority. Georgia Melonswhich of the three is the most concrete and pragmatic, was (is) very sovereignist and therefore nearby ideologically a Putin, especially thanks to mutual friend Orban. However, when the end of the last legislature began to approach – and the war broke out in Ukraine exactly one year ago – Meloni had a precise plan in mind which she implemented with cold determination: the plan was to support completely DraghiThe Usa and the Nato to be accredited as a reliable ally with Washington and Brussels which, for their part, would have turned a blind eye to his “fascist” ideological past.

At the same time she put the muted to his friend and ally Orban and began to approach locations increasingly moderate e centrist. This worked perfectly and in addition she had the good fortune of early elections thanks to Conte which allowed her to win not only against the center – left but also to defeat her coalition. While Salvini he adapted to the de facto situation, taking home the autonomyBerlusconi put his foot down, also thanks to a relationship not always friendly with the roman leader, even if he recently gave him the gift – to soften him – of withdrawing the government from the civil side in the Rubi Ter trial. However, Fratelli d’Italia in Europa is part of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party (ECR), of which Meloni is also the president While Come on Italy belongs to the PPE that is, to the European People’s Party. Now Meloni is aiming for the center while Berlusconi is forced to move to the right, which would then be his natural position.

Not for nothing the EPP expressed distance and reprobation from the recent judgment of the Knight pro Zelensky. So we are really in the presence of one inversion Of poli. Among other things, Meloni’s presidency of the ECR complicates things and someone inside could begin to question her. In the meantime, the leader of FdI is tightening i relationships with the president of the EPP, the German Manfred Weber. Beyond everything, however, one thing is certain. Italy she returned to the first floor in the international politics and the Melons he is standing up to Macron, the real opponent of Italy in the role of privileged ally of Berlin.

