Auto: Meloni, the EU does not decide on green technologies, we are confident in the ok for biofuels

“It cannot be thought that the investments necessary to make our system competitive are not taken into account in governance. I believe that the challenge must be, compared to what we have seen in the past, and for us it would be tragic to return to the previous parameters, a governance that is more attentive to growth and not just attentive to stability. There are some steps forward but a lot of work still needs to be done on this”. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking in Brussels, on her arrival at the Europa Building to participate in the European Council.

