Il Carabinieri command for the protection of healthtogether with the European Police Training Agency – CEPOL (European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training) carried out, from 20 to 24 February, a training course on the fight against pharmaceutical crime and the counterfeiting of medicines, aimed at 30 participants from the Police Forces, Customs and Judicial Authorities of 5 member countries of the Eastern Partnership of the European Union: Armenia , Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

The course was held in Rome with the participation, as trainers and teachers, of representatives of Carabinieri NASEuropol, EUIPO (European Intellectual Property Office), the Italian Medicines Agency and the Customs and Monopolies Agency.

I Carabinieri NAS they supported CEPOL in defining the contents of the training event by providing specific technical-professional interventions on the law enforcement model adopted at national and transnational level, investigative procedures and experiential cases conducted by the Specialty and by the other national Authorities, also with simulations on site at the headquarters of NAS command and at the customs area of ​​Rome-Ciampino airport.

The initiative finds reference in the context of a broader European operational project in which the Specialty of the Weapon is Action Leader in the fight against the illegal distribution of medicines and doping substances.

The excellent feedback received from the participants and the considerable interest aroused in the topics dealt with further contributed to illustrating the validity and effectiveness of the national drug surveillance system and to enhancing the skills and operating methods of the Carabinieri NAS as an international reference model.

More information can be found on the CEPOL official website

