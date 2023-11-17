Mengniu’s Selection as 2023 Excellent ESG Practice Case Among Chinese Listed Companies

Mengniu Dairy Selected as Excellent ESG Practice Case for Chinese Listed Companies

At the China Listed Companies Sustainable Development Conference in Beijing on November 16, the China Listed Companies Association announced its selection of multiple “ESG Best Practice Cases for Chinese Listed Companies.” Among the industry-leading companies recognized was Mengniu Dairy, which was honored for its advanced practice of “promoting carbon neutrality in the value chain and promoting green and low-carbon development.”

The selection process required companies to demonstrate innovative and outstanding practices in addressing 13 ESG issues, including reducing carbon emissions, reducing pollution and waste emissions, and protecting biodiversity. Mengniu’s successful selection as an outstanding ESG practice case for listed companies in 2023 signifies its commitment to sustainability and its recognition by the capital market for its initiatives in environmental, social, and governance practices.

Mengniu has long been dedicated to exploring innovative practices for green, low-carbon, and sustainable development. In response to the nation’s “dual carbon” goals, the company has implemented a range of carbon reduction measures aimed at achieving “carbon neutrality” in its value chain. These initiatives include improving manufacturing efficiency, energy efficiency, and energy structure within its operations, as well as promoting yield improvement, manure recycling, pasture energy conservation and emission reduction, and desert tree planting in its value chain.

In addition to its recognition at the China Listed Companies Sustainable Development Conference, Mengniu has recently achieved high marks in ESG ratings from international index company MSCI, as well as in the ESG rating of listed companies controlled by central enterprises. These achievements further demonstrate its commitment to sustainable business practices.

Looking ahead, Mengniu remains dedicated to playing a leading role in the dairy industry and will continue to conduct research and drive innovation to make further breakthroughs in green and low-carbon development.

The China Listed Companies Association selection marks a significant milestone for Mengniu, highlighting its efforts to prioritize sustainability and responsibility in its operations.

Source: Mengniu Dairy

